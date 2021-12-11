BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle in the morning to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert.
Temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon, and there will be a few hours where outdoor activities are possible.READ MORE: 1 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Merrimack River Overnight
Late Saturday into Sunday morning, a cold front will swing through with a thunderstorm potential. Winds will pick up, especially over the South Coast, Cape, and Islands. The strongest gusts around midnight may reach 40 to 60 mph.READ MORE: 4 Your Community: Bridge Over Troubled Waters
This is the same template that we saw just a few days ago. The 1-2 punch of a warm front passage to a cold front passage with late thunderstorms was enough to cause wind damage and power outages for thousands. Saturday will likely play out the same way.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Beyond Saturday, temperatures should stay at-or-above average for the next 10 days or so. Not great news for ski resorts but could Santa come through with a pattern change by Christmas? There are a few hints that things could get interesting. Stay tuned!