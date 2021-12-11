BEDFORD, N.H (CBS) — Local police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating why a small plane crashed into the Merrimack River on Friday. It happened just outside the Manchester airport around 11:30 p.m.
One person, a 23-year-old Linden, Michigan man tentatively identified as Emanuel Vomvolakis, was on board, Bedford Police said. He did not survive. A positive identification is pending an autopsy.
According to the F.A.A., the Swearingen SA226 experienced engine failure as it approached the airport.
Bedford Police said multiple people called 911 about the crash. By the time the first officers got to the scene, the plane was fully engulfed in flames. No houses or buildings were hit.
The plane had taken off from Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey. Police said the plane was operated by Castle Air, based on Canton, Ohio, and was transporting medical supplies.
The National Transportation Safety Board will also be investigating.
The public is asked to avoid the area the Bedford Heritage Trail around 14 Technology Drive.