BOSTON (CBS) — December in New England means the possibility of seeing multiple seasons play out over a span of days.

On Saturday, we had a battle of the seasons that played out over the course of a few hours, as we dealt with patchy areas of freezing drizzle this morning north and west of Boston, followed by a spike in temperature into the 60s this afternoon.

Next up: a round of rain and the potential for some fairly robust wind gusts later tonight. We may even have a locally strong and gusty thunderstorm in the mix. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert.

Temperatures will soar into the lower 60s Saturday night ahead of the cold front that contains the thunderstorm potential.

The timeframe to watch for both the potential of a thunderstorm and the strongest wind gusts is between roughly 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory which covers all of Southern New England.

Areas like the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands stand the greatest chance of experiencing some of the stronger gusts, which will be up near 50 mph.

This is the same template that we saw just a few days ago. The 1-2 punch of a warm front passing through the region followed by a cold frontal passage with late thunderstorms was enough to cause wind damage and power outages for thousands. Saturday night will likely play out the same way for some in our area.

Beyond Saturday, temperatures should stay at-or-above average for the next 10 days or so. Not great news for ski resorts, but could Santa come through with a pattern change by Christmas?

There are a few hints that things could get interesting. Stay tuned!