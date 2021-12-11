BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said the state is ready to help the recovery efforts after severe storms and tornadoes hit the nation’s mid-section. More than 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky alone.
“My thoughts are with all those impacted by last night’s devastating storms in several states,” Baker tweeted. “MA stands ready to support the response and recovery in these states.”
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) December 11, 2021
CBS News reports that a devastating tornado touched down for 227 miles, more than 200 in Kentucky only.