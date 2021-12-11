CHELSEA (CBS) — A woman was stabbed to death at the Parkside Commons apartment complex in Chelsea. A man who also lived at the same address is hospitalized with serious injuries.
The complex on Stockton Street has two buildings, so it is unknown which building this incident took place in.
Chelsea Police say they were called to the complex at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. They then found a 48-year-old woman dead inside her apartment. Police also said a 48-year-old man who lived in the apartment with the woman was seriously injured. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.
There is no official word yet on what their exact relationship to each other was or their names.
Police did say this was an isolated incident and that other residents in the building are not at risk.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is now handling the case, which is still under an active investigation.