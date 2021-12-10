WOBURN (CBS) – Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin is addressing concerns about the city’s water after testing in the third quarter of the year showed elevated levels of PFAS chemicals.

PFAS, which are common in consumer products and some firefighting foam, have been linked to a series of adverse health conditions, including some cancers.

Many residents got a letter this week – alerting them to slightly elevated levels that were measured in July, August and September. Some residents are questioning why they’re just finding about the levels now.

Mayor Galvin says the city has been following state rules to “a T” on how it notifies the public about the water.

According to the letter residents received, Woburn’s water testing in the third quarter showed 24 nanograms per liter. That exceeds Massachusetts drinking water standards, which is 20 nanograms per liter.

“The message to the residents is that the PFAS is slightly elevated, it’s slightly elevated, and what we’re going to be doing is taking action to get well under the DEP’s regulations of 20,” said Mayor Galvin.

The mayor said that includes investigating carbon filters that could get the PFAS out, but it will take time.

“We’re going to be committed to getting the PFAS comfortably below state regulations. We think that’s going to be in the area of 18-24 months before it’s completed,” said Galvin.

Those considered in a sensitive subgroup – pregnant or nursing women, infants, or those with compromised health – are urged not to consume or cook with the water when it exceeds the state standard.

Mayor Galvin said people in the sensitive subgroup will be given a monthly credit for water.