BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, the Sowa Winter Festival comes to close with three more days of activities. Over the next week, you can also go on a Polar Express train ride that takes off from Buzzards Bay, get pet photos with Santa in Boston, and enjoy a dinner inspired by “The Office” in Westboro.

SOWA WINTER FESTIVAL

The SoWa Winter Festival wraps up this weekend with lots to do throughout three different locations. In the SoWa Power Station, check out over a hundred local art and food vendors, and step away and enjoy an outdoor winter wonderland.

https://www.sowaboston.com/sowa-winter-festival

When: Friday, Dec. 10 from 12-9pm, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11am-9pm, Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11am-7pm

Where: Harrison Avenue, Boston

Cost: $5 from Friday-Sunday

POLAR EXPRESS TRAIN RIDE

Take a trip to the North Pole on the Polar Express train ride! The trip to meet Santa includes carols, onboard entertainment and a gift! Train rides leave from Buzzards Bay and run through December 23.

https://www.capetrain.com/rides/the-polar-express-train-ride/

When: Select dates through Dec. 23

Where: 70 Main Street, Buzzards Bay

Cost: Tickets start at $39

HOLIDAY PETS PHOTOS WITH SANTA

On Sunday, take a holiday picture with your pet. The Boston Veterinary Clinic is hosting photos with Santa. It’s free, but donations are encouraged to help local animal care non-profits.

Tickets available on Eventbrite

When: Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9am-3pm

Where: Boston Veterinary Clinic, 363 Tremont Street, Boston

Cost: Free (must register at link above)

“THE OFFICE”-INSPIRED DINNER

For fans of “The Office,” this one should get your attention!

A Dunder Mifflin Holiday Beer Dinner Party at Red Heat Tavern in Westboro is taking place on December 16. It will feature three courses inspired by the hit TV Show.

https://redheattavern.com

When: Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6-8pm

Where: Red Heat Tavern, 227 Turnpike Road, Westboro

Cost: $50 per ticket