BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert.

Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset.

Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some locations, especially valley spots north and west of Boston. As a warm front pushes into southern New England with some rain showers, it’ll bump into cold temperatures, causing that rain to freeze on contact. Cold air is historically so hard to scour out, so it’ll take a little while before temperatures rise above the freezing mark. The northern tier of 495 into the Merrimack Valley and northward into southern New Hampshire stand the best chance to see the freezing rain.

Elsewhere, the rain will be heavy at times through the morning. Off and on downpours will bring up to a half-inch of rain, so flooding isn’t a big concern.

Temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon, and there will be a few hours where outdoor activities are possible.

Late Saturday into Sunday morning, a cold front will swing through with a thunderstorm potential. Winds will pick up, especially over the South Coast, Cape, and Islands. The strongest gusts around midnight may reach 40 to 60 mph.

This is the same template that we saw just a few days ago. The 1-2 punch of a warm front passage to a cold front passage with late thunderstorms was enough to cause wind damage and power outages for thousands. Saturday will likely play out the same way.

Beyond Saturday, temperatures should stay at-or-above average for the next 10 days or so. Not great news for ski resorts but could Santa come through with a pattern change by Christmas? There are a few hints that things could get interesting. Stay tuned!