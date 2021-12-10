Hunter Henry Welcomes First Child To The World, Won't Have To Miss Patriots Game For BirthHunter Henry and his wife, Parker, welcomed their first baby to the world on Thursday.

Enes Kanter Freedom Explains Why He Became An American Citizen"I’m overwhelmed with emotion just writing these words: I, Enes Kanter Freedom, am proud to be a citizen of the United States of America, the land of the free, and home of the brave."

What To Watch For During Patriots Bye Week: AFC Competition In Action, And Brady Gets The BillsThe Patriots don't play this weekend, but there is a lot of important pigskins for New England fans to lock onto this weekend.

Brad Marchand Adds Another Shorthanded Goal To His Resume In Bruins' Win Over OilersIt's not even hyperbole to say that the Bruins are just as much a risk to score as the opposing power play when Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are on the penalty kill. The Edmonton Oilers learned this lesson firsthand on Thursday night.

Patriots Players React To Stunning News Of Demaryius Thomas' PassingDemaryius Thomas only spent a short time as a member of the New England Patriots, but he was able to make some deep connections during that time.