By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas only spent a short time as a member of the New England Patriots, but he was able to make some deep connections during that time.

Thomas passed away Thursday at the age of 33, due to what’s been reported as a medical issue. The news was shocking to all football fans, and members of the Patriots reacted in real time on social media.

The remembrances from Devin McCourty, James White, Kyle Van Noy, Jakobi Meyers, Shaq Mason, Brandon Bolden, and Josh McDaniels are below.

Former Patriot Julian Edelman shared his thoughts, as well.

Thomas spent eight and a half seasons in Denver to begin his career, catching 665 passes for 9.055 yards and 60 touchdowns for the Broncos. He spent half a season with the Texans in 2018 and signed with the Patriots in 2019. He was released at the end of the summer and finished his career playing for the New York Jets in 2019.

