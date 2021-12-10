BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas only spent a short time as a member of the New England Patriots, but he was able to make some deep connections during that time.

Thomas passed away Thursday at the age of 33, due to what’s been reported as a medical issue. The news was shocking to all football fans, and members of the Patriots reacted in real time on social media.

The remembrances from Devin McCourty, James White, Kyle Van Noy, Jakobi Meyers, Shaq Mason, Brandon Bolden, and Josh McDaniels are below.

Can’t believe the DT news…rest in heaven man…spent a few weeks together and DT was flat out a GREAT dude…impacted so many lives #RIP — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) December 10, 2021

Noooo 😢 RIP DT https://t.co/AA9xOnG8ny — James White (@SweetFeet_White) December 10, 2021

This one hurts! DT you were big bro instantly!! Rest easy 88!! 🤞🏽🤞🏽 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 10, 2021

Rip DT bro he was real one 💔 — Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) December 10, 2021

RIP DT since the day I met you always been the realest 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) December 10, 2021

Definitely one of the reasons I was proud to wear that old gold n white… As he would say “It’s always luv.. nun else” R.I.P. Brother🐝 https://t.co/sUgBcckOQf — Shaq Mason (@ShaqDiesel_70) December 10, 2021

McDaniels II: "DT was one of the guys who if you texted or called him, he'd text or call you right back. Always positive. There was nothing negative about this kid. We’ve all known a lot of good people, thousands I'm sure you met. Not many better people than DT.’’ (more) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 10, 2021

McDaniels IV: “I’m telling you, his story is unbelievable. Growing up way the he did and to make it says a lot about his character and who he is. This guy is one of the all time special people. God must have needed another angel because this doesn't make sense." #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 10, 2021

Former Patriot Julian Edelman shared his thoughts, as well.

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many 💔 pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021

Thomas spent eight and a half seasons in Denver to begin his career, catching 665 passes for 9.055 yards and 60 touchdowns for the Broncos. He spent half a season with the Texans in 2018 and signed with the Patriots in 2019. He was released at the end of the summer and finished his career playing for the New York Jets in 2019.