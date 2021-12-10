CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — There are over 10,000 current cases of coronavirus in New Hampshire for the first time ever. On Thursday, the state reported 1,408 new COVID cases and 10,648 current cases.
Five additional deaths were reported as well. There has been a total of 1,773 COVID-related deaths in New Hampshire.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests is 11.6%.
The National Guard has been called in to help overwhelmed hospitals in New Hampshire. Hospitalizations are also at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, only 3% of ICU beds were available.
About 55% of New Hampshire residents are vaccinated, which is the lowest vaccination rate in New England.