MIDDLETON (CBS) – The family of a corrections officer who died of COVID-19 complications is hoping his death will convince others to protect themselves. Officer Anthony Pasquarello was a 15-year-veteran of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said Pasquarello was a healthy 37-year-old but he was not vaccinated. Coppinger said he struggled with releasing the information, but the family wanted to send a message.
"They hope others will learn what happened here with Anthony and they will be educated and to the fact that he did not get vaccinated, and they wish he had," Coppinger said.
On Friday afternoon, Pasquarello's family joined his fellow officers for a vigil outside the jail where he worked. He leaves behind a fiancée and a 6-year-old son.
The sheriff says Pasquarello was not required to get a vaccination yet, but the rest of the department must get vaccinated by January 4.