BOSTON (CBS) — The football world was stunned Friday morning with news that former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead at the age of 33. Many players took to social media to mourn the loss of their friend and former teammate, including Tom Brady.

Brady and Thomas were teammates in New England only briefly in 2019, when the receiver was with the Patriots for training camp. But he clearly left an impact on Brady, who referred to Thomas as “a source of light” in a tribute post on Twitter.

“Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas,” Brady Tweeted out Friday morning, along with a picture of himself and Thomas from earlier this year. “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. RIP”

Thomas was with the Patriots through training camp in 2019. He was cut ahead of the season and then re-signed with the Patriots, but was then traded to the New York Jets. He appeared in 11 games for New York during his final NFL season, and officially retired from the NFL in June.

Thomas was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 22nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He’d go on to catch 665 passes for 60 touchdowns over his nine seasons with the franchise, and helped Denver win a Super Bowl in 2015.

The 33-year-old was found dead in his home in Georgia on Thursday night. A family member told The Associated Press that they believe Thomas died of a seizure.