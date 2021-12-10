HOLDEN (CBS) – At Holden Elementary School on Friday, the lesson was about love.
For the past 10 months, Maverick Pappas has been missing his dad, Captain Lee Pappas, who has been deployed in Saudi Arabia.READ MORE: 'A Christmas Story: The Musical' Performances At Boch Center Wang Theatre Open Friday
On Friday, Maverick walked into the gym for a school assembly; the theme was “Choose To Be Nice.” Moments later, Maverick was stunned when his father walked in.READ MORE: Essex County Corrections Officer Anthony Pasquarello Dies From COVID-19
“It’s just out of this world. It’s just something that I have been thinking about for the last 10 months — just coming home. I missed – I missed a lot,” said Captain Pappas.
Maverick’s mom Jennifer said having her husband home is the best surprise for their son and two other children and couldn’t come at a better time of the year, because Captain Pappas is now home for good.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 5,007 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Additional Deaths
“I was so happy and excited and I thought I was sleeping,” Maverick said.