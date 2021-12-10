BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is officially getting its first Chick-fil-A in a matter of weeks.
"It's our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Boston at 569 Boylston St. this winter," the company said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."
The Back Bay location has been planned for more than two years.
A previous attempt by Chick-fil-A to open in Boston was abandoned because of a controversy over the company's donations to political organizations that opposed same-sex marriage. In 2012, the late Boston Mayor Tom Menino sent a letter to Chick-fil-A, telling the company "there is no place for discrimination" in the city.
Massachusetts already has Chick-fil-A restaurants in Attleboro, Brockton, Burlington, Hyannis, Chicopee, Dedham, Framingham, Hanover, Marlboro, Methuen, Peabody, Plymouth, Seekonk, Westboro, Woburn and Worcester.