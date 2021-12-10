BOSTON (CBS) — An energetic show based on the classic 1983 film “A Christmas Story” is making its way to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston.

“I think what the musical adds is just so much heart to the story and so much excitement,” said actor Nick Davis, who is part of the ensemble. “It’s a big Broadway musical so it’s that wonderful spectacle that you can’t find in the movie.”

The Boston shows are extra special for Davis, who is a Needham native. He once enjoyed “A Christmas Story: The Musical” from these seats.

“Seeing this exact show, at this exact theatre…here I am, eight years later doing the show myself, which is just absolutely mind-blowing,” said Davis.

Nick will share the spotlight with two crowd favorites, the Bumpus Hounds.

“They chase Sam Hartley’s character, The Old Man. They chase him across the stage several times in the musical,” said dog trainer John Grimsley.

“Their 15 minutes of fame steals the show every night, no question. They’re so sweet. They’re so loving. And it’s so impressive,” said Sam Hartley, who plays the Old Man and works closely with the dogs on set.

There will be eight shows in total at the Wang Theatre through December 19 before the show moves on to the final two stops on the tour.

“We’re ready to kick it off, get our opening night. We’re ready for that energy. I think it’s going to be a great fun night for every member of your family,” said Hartley.

For information on “A Christmas Story: The Musical”, visit their website.