HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – Southern New Hampshire University will begin its spring semester on campus with two weeks of remote learning due to COVID concerns.
Students are slated to return to campus starting January 17.
SNHU said it hopes the two weeks of remote learning will prevent the spread of COVID following the holidays.
The university cited current health conditions in New Hampshire as one reason for the decision. The state is currently dealing with a surge of COVID cases.
“The two-week remote start is a precautionary measure to keep our campus community healthy and safe, with the ultimate goal of keeping our students on campus for the rest of the semester,” SNHU said in a statement.