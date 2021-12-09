David Andrews' Pregame Speech In Buffalo Was A Telling MomentDavid Andrews' pregame speech to his fellow offensive linemen -- captured and shared by the Patriots -- was particularly poignant.

Joe Cardona Will Spend Bye Week At His First Army-Navy Game Since Graduating From Naval AcademyThe Patriots may be off on their bye week, but most New England players will still be enjoying a football-filled weekend. You can add long snapper Joe Cardona to that list, as he'll be taking in one of the most famous football games in the sport's history.

Jeremy Swayman Has Been Outstanding Since Don Sweeney Lit Beacon For Tuukka RaskEver since Don Sweeney declared his team's goaltending to be "OK" but not good enough, Jeremy Swayman has been dynamite.

Celtics Hand Clippers A Win With 23 TurnoversYou were probably pretty frustrated if you stayed up late to watch the Celtics ultimately hand the undermanned L.A. Clippers a win on Wednesday night. Your reward for the late night was a few comebacks by Boston, but a lot more irritating turnovers that ultimately led to a 114-111 loss.

J.T. Miller Scores Shootout Winner As Canucks Beat Bruins, 2-1J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.