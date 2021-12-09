SAUGUS (CBS) — The Barnes & Noble on Route 1 in Saugus is closing up shop for good this upcoming January.
A spokesperson for the company told WBZ-TV that the landlord of the property, Black Creek Group, is redeveloping the site and decided not to renew the store’s lease.
“We have truly enjoyed serving our customers from this location for the past 25 years and appreciate their loyalty and support,” the spokesperson said. “We are doing everything we can to find a new location in the area.”
The store will officially close on Jan. 23.