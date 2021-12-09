KEENE, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Keene, police said.
The crash happened Wednesday morning. Part of Route 9 was shut down for several hours and was cleared early Thursday. Police said Daniel Wolnick, 36, of Chesterfield, New Hampshire, lost control on a road that was slick because of snowfall and crossed into the opposite lane of travel, hitting a Nissan Murano.
Heather Badore, 50, and Matthew Badore, 42, both of Swansey, New Hampshire, were trapped in the Nissan. Heather Badore was pronounced dead at the scene. Matthew Badore was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The family dog was also found dead in the vehicle.
Wolnick wasn't hurt. He was cited for defective tires, investigators said.
