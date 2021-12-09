PLYMOUTH, NH (CBS) – He sees you when you’re speeding? Police in Plymouth, New Hampshire say it appears “Santa Claus” was behind a “cyber-attack” on a radar sign in town.
Police posted pictures on Facebook of the digital sign located on Highland Street that shows the words “Naughty” and “Nice” depending on the speed cars are traveling.
“A search warrant was applied for and was granted to determine where the hacker’s IP address came from, which yielded a result of the ‘North Pole,'” police said in the Facebook post. “Based on the facts and circumstances, it has been determined that ‘Santa Claus’ is keeping an eye on the motoring public to assure the safety of everyone.”
Police reminded drivers to slow down to avoid being placed on Santa’s “Naughty” list.