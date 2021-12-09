PEABODY (CBS) – An investigation into an online video of the Peabody High School football team has revealed that the student-athletes engaged in inappropriate conduct that violated school and athletic policies.
The video showed members of the football team in the locker room simulating sexual conduct with their clothes on and one student using racial and homophobic slurs. The video was shot after a practice in November, and students didn’t have permission to be in the locker room.
A parent brought the video to the administration’s attention. An investigation determined that the video did not meet the legal definition of hazing or bullying. However, the athletes were disciplined and Peabody Public Schools said it will require additional training on preventing hazing and bullying for all athletes and coaches.
“We do not tolerate this type of behavior. Our school culture should reflect our best nature, of kindness and respect rather than inappropriateness, and we will make sure that students understand the impact their actions have on others,” Superintendent Josh Vadala said in a prepared statement.