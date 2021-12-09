BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts received its first widespread snow event of the season Wednesday night, even if it was a minor one.
No one in the state was hit with major snow totals, but several towns woke up to more than an inch.
Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
East Longmeadow 2.6 inches
Easthampton 2.0
Springfield 2.0
Fitchburg 1.8
Sturbridge 1.4
Westboro 1.4
Grafton 1.2
Sterling 1.1
Natick 1.0
Worcester Airport 1.0
Logan Airport 0.3