BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is considered by many to be the greatest coach of all time. At the very least, he’s unanimously considered the greatest coach of his generation, standing among the legends like Don Shula, George Halas, and Tom Landry, among others.

Yet despite six Super Bowl victories, nearly 300 regular-season wins, and a preposterous 31 postseason wins, Belichick only has three NFL Coach of the Year Awards in his trophy case.

A part of that is just a symptom of success, as the award typically goes to the coach who led the team that surpassed expectations the most. With Belichick’s teams being a contender every year, surpassing expectations became impossible.

Nevertheless, Belichick is squarely in the mix for the award this year, as he’s led the Patriots to a 9-4 record after last year’s disappointing 7-9 season.

One major contender for that award happens to be Kliff Kingsbury, whom Belichick drafted as a quarterback in 2003 out of Texas Tech. Kingsbury has the Cardinals as the best team in the NFL right now, owners of a 10-2 record heading in to Week 14.

According to the sports books, Belichick is currently the favorite to win the award, while Kingsbury has the second-best odds.

On Thursday, Kingsbury was asked for his thoughts on being up against the man who drafted him 18 years ago. Kingsbury said that the award should be going to Belichick every year.

“They should just name the award Bill Belichick and when he retires, bring that back,” Kingsbury told reporters. “Until he retires, I don’t think anyone else should get that award. He should be that every single year he is coaching.”

The two teams did meet a year ago, with Belichick’s Patriots beating Kingsbury’s Cardinals 20-17 in Week 12.

Kingsbury and Belichick won’t get the chance to square off on the field this year … unless they’re able to get their teams to Super Bowl LVI in February. That’s a long way away, though. For now, Kingsbury is casting his vote for his former coach to win what should be called the Bill Belichick Coach Of The Year.