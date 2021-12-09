FALMOUTH (CBS) — A man was arrested this week by Falmouth Police after allegedly robbing one woman inside a motel room with an Airsoft gun and another outside a CVS. William Luz, 51, of East Falmouth is facing several charges including robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police allege that Luz entered a woman’s room at Great Bay Motel in Teaticket at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. He then allegedly pointed his Airsoft gun at her and asked for money.
At around 11:30 a.m., he allegedly tried to rob another woman at a Bank of America ATM near a CVS in East Falmouth. She later told police that a man grabbed her purse and then dragged her to the ground when she didn’t let go of it. A witness then stepped in and hit Luz before he ran away.
The woman gave police a description of her attacker, and officers later found Luz walking on Teaticket Highway before arresting him.
He is being held on $50,000 bail.