Sean asks, “Does it take two weeks for a booster shot to become fully effective, just like the earlier dose?”

You can expect a healthy bump in your antibody levels one-two weeks after receiving a COVID-19 booster.

Maureen writes, “My friend and I are both in our 60s and have received our full vaccinations and boosters and would like to go to lunch in Boston before Christmas. Is this wise or should we wait?”

I don’t blame you for wanting to go out to lunch. I think you’re going to have to weigh the risks and benefits. If you’re generally healthy and fully vaccinated and boosted, you’re well protected and unlikely to get really sick if you did contract COVID-19. So it may be worth it to you and your friend to venture out for a girls’ lunch. Wear your masks whenever you’re not eating or drinking and try to pick a place that doesn’t pack patrons at tables close together.

Bert asks, “I got my booster shot and felt terrible for 4 days. A friend who is the same age as me got her booster shot and had no reaction. Is that a sign that my body needed the booster more?”

No. Not necessarily. Different people respond differently to vaccines. Some people develop more moderate side effects like fever, chills, and fatigue while others only develop a sore arm or no side effects at all. That doesn’t mean someone needed a vaccine more or less than someone else.

Debbie says, “I’ve been coughing and congested for a while. COVID tests have all been negative. Now I’m going to an allergist. Should I get my booster shot for COVID?”

If you’ve tested negative for COVID, you don’t have a fever, and your symptoms are mild, it’s probably fine for you to get ahead and get your COVID-19 booster shot.