KENSINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — 67 cats were rescued from a home in Kensington, N.H. this week, and they are about to be put up for adoption. Local police were initially asked to remove 25 cats when they arrived at the house on Wednesday, but more cats were discovered.
All the cats are black and white. They vary in age, with some being young kittens and others being adults.
“The cats were living in a home that was clearly overrun,” said Steve Sprowl, Field Services Manager for the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
A veterinarian from the NHSPCA is examining them over the next few days.
Those interested in adopting the cats can go to nhspca.org for more information. The NHSPCA will not be taking calls because of how many cats there are.