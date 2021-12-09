Boston College Retiring Carolyn Swords' No. 30No one will ever wear the No. 30 in the Boston College women's basketball program anymore. Those digits will forever belong to Carolyn Swords, one of the most decorated players in the program's history.

Chris Long Has An Interesting Observation On Matthew Judon's Role With PatriotsMatthew Judon's been so good that it appears as though he has a bit of a longer leash than other Patriots pass rushers have been given.

David Andrews' Pregame Speech In Buffalo Was A Telling MomentDavid Andrews' pregame speech to his fellow offensive linemen -- captured and shared by the Patriots -- was particularly poignant.

Joe Cardona Will Spend Bye Week At His First Army-Navy Game Since Graduating From Naval AcademyThe Patriots may be off on their bye week, but most New England players will still be enjoying a football-filled weekend. You can add long snapper Joe Cardona to that list, as he'll be taking in one of the most famous football games in the sport's history.

Jeremy Swayman Has Been Outstanding Since Don Sweeney Lit Beacon For Tuukka RaskEver since Don Sweeney declared his team's goaltending to be "OK" but not good enough, Jeremy Swayman has been dynamite.