BOSTON (CBS) — No one will ever wear the No. 30 in the Boston College women’s basketball program anymore. Those digits will forever belong to Carolyn Swords, one of the most decorated players in the program’s history.
Swords' No. 30 will be retired by the Eagles on Jan. 16, when Boston College hosts Louisville at Conte Forum. The Sudbury native will become just the second women's basketball player in BC history to have her jersey hang from the rafters, joining Sarah Behn (1989-93) in that distinguished group.
You'll find Swords' name near the top of many of Boston College's single-season and career accomplishments in the school's record books. She finished her four-year career (2007-11) with the Eagles as the second all-time leading scorer with 2,029 points, and is the school's all-time leader with 1,159 rebounds and 178 blocks. Swords is the only member of the 2000-point, 1000-rebound club in school history.
She is also the owner of the top three single-season rebounding performances at Boston College, with a record 316 boards in 2009. She led the NCAA in shooting percentage each year from 2009-11, becoming only the second player in women's basketball history to do so in three straight seasons.
After Boston College, Swords enjoyed a nine-year career in the WNBA — playing in the 2020 WNBA Finals with the Las Vegas Aces — in addition to playing in Europe and Australia. This past fall, the 32-year-old was inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame.