AYER (CBS) – An elderly woman was rescued Thursday morning after her car plunged into frigid water in Ayer.
It happened at the Carlton Traffic Circle.
Ayer FD responded to the Carlton Traffic circle this morning for a car into the water. Members in mustang suits gained access and extricated an elderly female. She was transported to NVMC with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/uAdQC1xbME
— Timothy Shea (@tsheaafd) December 9, 2021
Firefighters in rescue suits went into the water to help pull the woman from her partially submerged car.
The woman was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.