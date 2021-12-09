CBSN BostonWatch Now
AYER (CBS) – An elderly woman was rescued Thursday morning after her car plunged into frigid water in Ayer.

It happened at the Carlton Traffic Circle.

Firefighters in rescue suits went into the water to help pull the woman from her partially submerged car.

The woman was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

