By CBSBoston.com Staff
WORCESTER (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed early Wednesday morning outside of a Worcester bar.

A large portion of Grafton Street was blocked off near The Diamond Inn following the shooting, which took place around 2 a.m.

Both men were found on the sidewalk suffering from serious injuries. They were rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

A row of cars was surrounded by police tape and officers could be seen looking at a Jeep with a bullet hole.

Drivers were asked to avoid the busy road during the investigation, but Grafton Street has since reopened.

No arrests have been made.

No further information is currently available.

