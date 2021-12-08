WORCESTER (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed early Wednesday morning outside of a Worcester bar.
A large portion of Grafton Street was blocked off near The Diamond Inn following the shooting, which took place around 2 a.m.
Both men were found on the sidewalk suffering from serious injuries. They were rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.
A row of cars was surrounded by police tape and officers could be seen looking at a Jeep with a bullet hole.
Drivers were asked to avoid the busy road during the investigation, but Grafton Street has since reopened.
No arrests have been made.
No further information is currently available.