(MARE) – Gianna is an outgoing and friendly teenage girl who is described as quiet (initially upon meeting people) and sweet, with a great sense of humor. Gianna is very interested in gymnastics, running/walking 5K’s and cheerleading. Gianna’s social worker describes her as a resilient child who is very determined and kind hearted.
Legally freed for adoption, Gianna would do best in a single female parent or two parent home where she is the only child. She will need continued contact with her younger sister who is placed separately. Gianna loves animals and learning about how to care for various animals and would love a family to have a pet. In a future home Gianna hopes to have her own room. Her social worker is open to exploring local families that could potentially start off as a visiting resource for her in order to build a relationship prior to placement.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.