DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Durham Police said Wednesday that the death of University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirozi has been ruled as an accidental drowning.
Lirosi, 22, was found by a New England Search and Rescue K-9 team in a marsh off of Coe Drive in Durham on Sunday. Before he was found, he had been reported missing early Saturday morning after drinking at a frat party with friends.
UNH has temporarily suspended its Sigma Chi Fraternity in response to Lirozi’s death.
Police believe Lirosi was taking a shortcut to where he lives by walking through a wooded area near Woodman Road. Lirosi did not have a phone or any form of ID on him.
Hundreds of UNH students attended a vigil for Lirosi on Monday night.