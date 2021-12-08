WEATHER ALERT:First Widespread Snow Of The Season Expected Wednesday For Mass.
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Durham NH News, University Of New Hampshire, Vincenzo Lirosi

DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Durham Police said Wednesday that the death of University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirozi has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

Lirosi, 22, was found by a New England Search and Rescue K-9 team in a marsh off of Coe Drive in Durham on Sunday. Before he was found, he had been reported missing early Saturday morning after drinking at a frat party with friends.

UNH has temporarily suspended its Sigma Chi Fraternity in response to Lirozi’s death.

Police believe Lirosi was taking a shortcut to where he lives by walking through a wooded area near Woodman Road. Lirosi did not have a phone or any form of ID on him.

Hundreds of UNH students attended a vigil for Lirosi on Monday night.

