BOSTON (CBS) — 40 animals are in need of new homes after being surrendered to the MSPCA.
The MSPCA-Angell says a Worcester homeowner gave up 23 chickens, seven ducks and eight rabbits voluntarily after becoming “overwhelmed” with how much care they needed.
All the animals are in good health. The rabbits are known to be between one and two years old.
Rachel Dierson, who is the equine and farm animal program supervisor at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, says finding homes for the chickens can be challenging during the winter.
“We’re really keen to place the chickens and the ducks ahead of the Holidays because waterfowl adoption tends to wane during the winter month,” Diersen said.
They’re living at adoption centers in Boston and Methuen until the MSPCA can find them new homes.
You can apply online to adopt the animals at mspca.org/adopt.