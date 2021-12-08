MILTON (CBS) — Pierce Middle School in Milton briefly went into lockdown Wednesday morning after a student thought they saw an adult carrying a gun. In the end, Milton Police Deputy Chief James O’Neil said it was just a staff member holding a phone charger in their pocket.
After the student reported what they thought they saw, the school went into lockdown.
Milton Police officers then arrived to the school along with officers from nearby departments. They talked to the adult in question and determined there was no danger.
“Although this incident caused a lockdown, inflicted fear and anxiety for our students, staff and parents/guardians, I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed,” said Superintendent of Milton Public Schools James F. Jette.
The school resumed its normal day’s activities at around 10 a.m.