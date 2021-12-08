Tom Brady Named 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The YearTom Brady continues to rack up the accolades, even at 44 years old.

Lakers Cruise Past Celtics, 117-102, To Split Season SeriesThe Celtics fell to the rival Lakers Tuesday night as the teams finished with a split of their season series.

Bill Belichick On Weather Conditions: 'That's Why We Practice In This [Bleep]!'Belichick, who makes his team practice outdoors in the elements as often as possible, made sure to reference that training tactic during the brief snippet of his postgame speech that was shared by the Patriots on social media on Tuesday.

Patriots Power Rankings Update: Super Bowl Dreams Vs. Tom Brady Starting To PercolateThe Patriots are now in first place in the division and first place in the conference, as the needle continues to point up for Bill Belichick's team. How does that translate to the power rankings? Let's see.

Patriots Denied Peyton Manning Access To Interview Mac Jones Before Bills GamePeyton Manning has been retired for six years, but Bill Belichick is still doing what he can to shut down the Hall of Fame quarterback.