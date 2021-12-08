BOSTON (CBS) – A bus driver shortage is impacting the MBTA, and is leading to some service cuts over the next few weeks.
The MBTA says they are doubling down on efforts to fill hundreds of open positions including train and trolley operators, and especially bus drivers who are in high demand.
But until that happens service will be cut on some lines starting December 19.
The MBTA said it is currently dropping one of every 20 scheduled bus trips. As a result, they are making schedule changes that prioritize routes that are the most crowded, and in communities that rely most on public transportation.
At the same time, the MBTA will be reducing service on other lines until they can recruit and train more bus and train operators
The biggest changes will be to the bus schedules where 31 routes will have reduced service. Three routes – the 19, 38 and SL1 lines – will see increased service.
For the subways, service on the Mattapan line will be reduced during the morning and evening weekday peak times and service will be increased on Saturday and Sundays after 11:30 p.m. There will be no changes to other subway lines.
There will be a virtual public meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to discuss the changes in more detail and to get input from the public.