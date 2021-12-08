CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — As “Jeopardy!” moves into the new year, the faces hosting the popular TV quiz show will remain the same.
“We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38,” the “Jeopardy! Facebook page posted.
Bialik has already been named the host for “Jeopardy!” primetime specials. The actress/neuroscientist stepped in to host the daily program when former executive producer and short-lived host Mike Richards left due to multiple controversies.
“Jeopardy” champion Jennings returned to share hosting duties in November. He reflected on the somber anniversary of beloved host Alex Trebek’s death as he prepared for a second guest-hosting stint.
“I miss Alex a lot. When I’m in here, I feel like he’s probably in the building somewhere,” Jennings said. “It’s hard not to talk about him in the present tense.”
The show also announced that Michael Davies will remain as executive producer.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WBZ-TV.