Mac Jones Ready To Spend His First Bye Week Doing What He Loves: Watching FootballMac Jones is about to go off on his first bye week. It will be a week filled with, what else, a lot of football.

Hurley's Picks: The Football Gods Are Being Awfully Cruel To The Buffalo BillsWe're just doing picks. So here you go. PICKS.

Tiger Woods To Make Return At PNC ChampionshipTen months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

Taylor Twellman Says That 2022 Is The Most Important Season In Revolution HistoryThe Revolution have the attention of New England and lots of momentum after an incredible 2021 regular season. But with their lack of postseason success, it makes the 2022 season the most important one in franchise history in the eyes of Taylor Twellman.

Kurt Warner Wants To See Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl: 'It's Not Just A Pipe Dream'A whole lot of people wouldn't mind seeing a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick matchup in the Super Bowl. Kurt Warner is one of them.