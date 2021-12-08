BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,403 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 890,951. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,163.
There were 120,207 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 4.99%.
There are 1,204 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 252 patients currently in intensive care.