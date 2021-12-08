WEATHER ALERT:First Widespread Snow Of The Season Expected For Mass.
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,403 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 890,951. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,163.

READ MORE: Cloud Nine Toys In Sudbury Closing After 40 Years

There were 120,207 total new tests reported.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Vaccine Numbers Show Millions Opting Out Of Third Shot

As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 4.99%.

There are 1,204 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

MORE NEWS: Holden Woman Recovering After Knee Surgery Delayed Twice Due To Pandemic, Staffing Shortages

There are also 252 patients currently in intensive care.

CBSBoston.com Staff