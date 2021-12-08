BOSTON (CBS/CNN) — Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts introduced a resolution on Wednesday to remove Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, from her Congressional committee assignments. This comes after Boebert made anti-Muslim comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat.

“Her dangerous behavior & hateful, Islamophobic rhetoric has no place in our society & only emboldens further violence,” Pressley tweeted. “There must be accountability.”

Pressley’s resolution states that Boebert should be stripped of her committee assignments “in light of conduct she has exhibited.” House rules cited by Pressley state that members “shall behave at all times in a manner that reflects credibility on the House.”

Today, I’m leading a resolution to remove Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments. Her dangerous behavior & hateful, Islamophobic rhetoric has no place in our society & only emboldens further violence. There must be accountability. pic.twitter.com/oOZnUpN71R — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 8, 2021

As CBS News reports, a viral video showed Boebert describing a conversation she had with a Capitol Hill staffer in an elevator. She said she saw a police officer running toward them and then saw Omar.

“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert recalled saying, according to WCCO. “And I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.'”

Boebert later apologized on Twitter, writing “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”

CBS Denver reported that a phone conversation between Omar and Boebert went poorly.

“I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate,” Omar said in a statement, adding that she “decided to end the unproductive call.”

In an Instagram video, Boebert said Omar rejected the apology and hung up on her, which is “part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat Party.”

Last week, Pressley joined 34 other Democrats in calling for Boebert’s removal.

Whether Pressley’s resolution will get a vote is largely up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

One Democrat close to the speaker told CNN on Wednesday morning that no final decisions have been made about how to deal with Boebert, but one option that has been discussed is potentially referring the matter to the House Ethics Committee. That move would be a way to avoid a cycle of leadership always having to take floor action unilaterally.

But the member also pointed out that Boebert’s continual digging in is building pressure, adding, “I think it is putting kerosene on a fire.”

Pelosi dodged when she was asked if she supported the resolution on Wednesday and repeated her call for GOP leadership to punish members of their conference.

“It’s the responsibility of Republicans to discipline their members,” the California Democrat said, a reference to how GOP House leadership has declined to take any action against Boebert since she her remarks have been widely circulated.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN’s Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.)