Mac Jones Update: Pats' Quarterback Still Leading Rookies After Silent Night Vs. BillsWith Mac Jones essentially giving the rest of the rookie class a week to gain some ground on him ahead of his bye week, here's a look at where Jones ranks among the five first-round quarterbacks in all relevant passing statistics through Week 13.

Celtics Defense Did Not Make The Trip Out WestThe Celtics apparently left their defense on the tarmac before departing for their west coast trip.

Tom Brady Named 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The YearTom Brady continues to rack up the accolades, even at 44 years old.

Lakers Cruise Past Celtics, 117-102, To Split Season SeriesThe Celtics fell to the rival Lakers Tuesday night as the teams finished with a split of their season series.

Bill Belichick On Weather Conditions: 'That's Why We Practice In This [Bleep]!'Belichick, who makes his team practice outdoors in the elements as often as possible, made sure to reference that training tactic during the brief snippet of his postgame speech that was shared by the Patriots on social media on Tuesday.