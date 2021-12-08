EVERETT (CBS) — A large fire engulfed the building of a scrap metal recycling company in Everett on Wednesday morning. Schnitzer Steel Northeast, which is located on 69 Rover Street, is where the fire took place.
Thick black smoke was seen coming out of the building, which is near Encore Boston Harbor Casino.
According to the Everett Firefighters Union, everybody that was in the building got out safely and is accounted for.
As of Wednesday morning, firefighters were still putting out the fire. A state hazmat team is also monitoring air quality to identify any potential toxins from the fire.
In a statement to WBZ-TV, a spokesman for Schnitzer said, “We have no reported injuries from the incident. We are working closely with the Fire Department to bring this situation to a safe conclusion.”
Everett Fire Chief Steve Mazzie is asking people to avoid the areas of Robin, Dexter, and Mystic Street in the lsland End Industrial area as crews continue to work at the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.