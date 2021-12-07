LYNN (CBS) — A student was arrested at Lynn English High School on Tuesday after a toy gun that looked like an “authentic looking weapon” and alcohol were found in his backpack, police said.
Officers were called to the school around 10:20 a.m. by an administration who said a student may be in possession of a weapon. The school was immediately placed on lockdown but it has since ended.
The student was charged with the threat of dangerous items and person under 21 in possession of alcohol. He was taken to the Lynn Police Station then Lynn Juvenile Court.
“We are grateful that this incident concluded without harm to any member of the school community including the student involved,” police said.
A message from the Lynn Superintendent said clinical staff will be available to support any student or staff member.
“This incident highlights the importance of vigilance, practicing emergency procedures, and the school/police partnership. The quick and thorough response first by school administrators and then by the Lynn Police Department upon arrival demonstrates the level of care with which we take safety in general and these scenarios in particular. I commend the LPD and the entire English High School community for the proper handling of this situation,” it continued.