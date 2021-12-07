SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Police have located the car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 33-year-old man in Somerville, though no arrests have been made.
The man was found laying on the sidewalk at the intersection of Mystic Ave. and Shore Drive around 7 p.m.
Massachusetts State police said the driver sped off following the crash.
The victim was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries and remains hospitalized.
State Police learned an orange hatchback Subaru was involved in the crash. On Tuesday, investigators were able to find the car with help from Somerville Police. It is being processed for evidence at a State Police facility.
Police are still working to find who was driving, and the exact path they took before hitting the pedestrian to determine potential charges.