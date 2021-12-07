SOMERVILLE (CBS) — To help fill a historically low blood supply, the American Red Cross is offering an incentive to anyone who wants to give this holiday season.

The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for people to roll up their sleeves and give blood. Their blood supply is the lowest it has been in ten years.

“This has been a crazy time, right now, the Red Cross is seeing a historically low level of blood supply,” explained Kelly Isenor of the Red Cross MA.

With the holidays coming up, the Red Cross anticipates the supply to drop even more.

“That week between December 25 and the end of the year is going to be a time when very few people are going to be able to have the time to get out. They’re not going to be thinking about blood,” Isenor said.

Anyone who donates blood before December 16 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Andrea Traviglia donates blood three to four times a year. She hopes others do the same.

“It seems like an easy thing I can do to give back and to do something important,” Traviglia said.

Though the holidays are a hectic time with gatherings and shopping, the Red Cross said this is one of the best ways to give back this time of year.

“This is the season of giving,” Isenor said. “Maybe not everyone has the money to give a financial donation or the time to volunteer but everyone has blood running through their veins and that’s something you can give and immediately help someone in your community.”

To donate blood, go to Redcrossblood.org, plug in your zip code and you’ll be able to find a drive near you.