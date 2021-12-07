PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) – Coast Guard crews searched throughout the night for a woman who fell overboard from a ferry in Rhode Island.
Several passengers saw the woman fall into the water Monday night.
The woman was a passenger on the Prudence Island ferry in Mount Hope Bay.
High winds made search efforts more difficult for crews.
Rescuers said the water temperatures are currently “hypothermic,” and it is not known if the woman was wearing a life jacket.
A Coast Guard helicopter is expected to re-join the search at first light.