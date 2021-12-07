Ups And Downs: Patriots Run All Over Bills, Defense Makes The Big Plays In Monday Night WinMonday night was certainly one of the most unique football games anyone will ever see.

Mac Jones Threw Just Three Passes To Make Patriots History In Wild Win Over BillsMac Jones did not do much for the Patriots throughout their Monday Night win over the Buffalo Bills. But the rookie QB did make some NFL history thanks to his light workload.

POLL: Which Will Be The Toughest Of The Patriots 4 Remaining Games?They've won seven straight heading into their bye week, and we want to know which of their remaining four games will be New England's toughest?

Patriots Beat Bills 14-10, Remain Top Seed In AFCThe more things change, the more they stay the same. The Patriots went into Buffalo with first place in the AFC East on the line, and as they’ve done numerous times over the last two decades, handed the Bills a loss on their home field.

Damien Harris Runs For 64-Yard Touchdown In Monday Night Win Over BillsDamien Harris broke off the longest run of his career, giving the Patriots an 8-0 lead over the Bills early in Monday Night Football.