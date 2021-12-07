BOSTON (CBS) – From big plays in Buffalo, to making spirits bright at the Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester. Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith says this is what it’s all about.
“I see those little kids and I see me, growing up in the inner city,” Smith said. “Being able to help those kids, that means the most to me. What we do on Sundays is nothing compared to this. This is what really matters.”READ MORE: Families Being Forced Out Of Malden Apartments By Charter School That Purchased Building
And he’s right. Seeing this sweet, simple joy would make anyone’s heart grow three sizes.
“It makes me feel happy. It makes me feel overjoyed. It makes me feel like it’s Christmas!” one 9-year-old exclaimed.
“Christmas is about giving. It’s really kind and thoughtful of them to give kids gifts during the holidays,” her sister added.READ MORE: New Hampshire Opens 4 Walk-In COVID Vaccination Sites
Seventy-five kids took home a Christmas present from their own wish lists, and their families received grocery store gift cards. The highlight for Pats fans though was meeting Smith especially after another thrilling win – and that incredible catch.
“I’ve never seen something like this before. They ran the ball. They’ve surprised everyone. I wish them nothing but the best. I want to see them in the Super Bowl!” a dad said.
Smith admits it feels pretty sweet after some fans’ early doubts… but the Patriot way is here and now.MORE NEWS: Expert: Omicron Will Displace Delta Variant In The Coming Weeks
“We just focus on one game every Sunday,” Smith said. “We don’t look too far down the road or games in the past. Focus on our upcoming opponent and how we can get better.”