OXFORD (CBS) — A Worcester man is facing his seventh OUI offense after a crash and police K-9 chase through the woods in Oxford, authorities say.
Roland Hurley, 56, was held on $10,000 bail and arraigned in Dudley District Court on Friday. He's charged with OUI liquor (fourth offense or greater), leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a vehicle with a revoked license and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Oxford police said that at about 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash on Sutton Avenue near a McDonald's. Police said the reportedly stolen vehicle fled the scene, and the driver ran into the woods on Main Street.
Both Oxford and Charlton police K-9 units were deployed to track down the driver.
"The suspect was aware the K-9's were closing in, exited the woods, and was observed by an Oxford officer who took the suspect into custody," Oxford police said in a statement.