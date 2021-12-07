MASHPEE (CBS) — Christine Morley has a stressful job juggling construction orders for new kitchens. So as a way to unwind she got a membership at Massage Envy in Mashpee.

“It was perfect. And I love massages and for a while everything was wonderful – I could go for a massage and be home in three minutes and relax,” Christine told the I-Team.

All that ended when the pandemic hit. Christine stopped going to get massages, while still agreeing to pay her monthly fee.

Christine said she wanted to be a good community member and allowed the company to continue to collect the money, believing they would let her get the massages she was storing up once she felt safe to go back.

And, they did. Christine got vaccinated and went back to getting massages.

But, just a few months later she was told the Mashpee location was closing. Her membership would be transferred to the Hyannis location. Even though Hyannis was not convenient for Christine, she agreed to the transfer.

Not long after, Christine said she was having trouble scheduling and getting the 19 massages she already paid for. And despite asking to stop collecting the membership fee, she was still getting charged.

“Nobody was listening to me,” said Morley.

That’s when she reached out to the I-Team’s Call for Action. We went straight to Massage Envy Franchising LLC for answers.

It told us in a statement: “We understand someone is reaching out to the member in an effort to find a solution.”

Good to its word, Christine said she got a call from the manager telling her he would personally book her massages.

She is now happily relaxed and grateful to the I-Team for the help.

Morley also said Massage Envy has stopped charging her the monthly membership fee.

As a rule, most companies that provide membership massage services have client contracts, so it is always best to check the cancellation policy before signing up.