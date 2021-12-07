ESPN's Ryan Clark Compares Bill Belichick To ... God?The Patriots and their coaching staff deserve a lot of praise for their plan and their execution on Monday night in Buffalo. But this level of praise may be a bit overboard.

Bills' Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde Get Mighty Offended When Asked If Pats Loss Was 'Embarrassing'After the game, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer -- both of whom are team captains -- were asked if it was "embarrassing" to lose a game where the opponent threw just three passes.

Ups And Downs: Patriots Run All Over Bills, Defense Makes The Big Plays In Monday Night WinMonday night was certainly one of the most unique football games anyone will ever see.

Mac Jones Threw Just Three Passes To Make Patriots History In Wild Win Over BillsMac Jones did not do much for the Patriots throughout their Monday Night win over the Buffalo Bills. But the rookie QB did make some NFL history thanks to his light workload.

POLL: Which Will Be The Toughest Of The Patriots 4 Remaining Games?They've won seven straight heading into their bye week, and we want to know which of their remaining four games will be New England's toughest?