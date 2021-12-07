BOSTON (CBS) – It’s beginning to feel a lot more like the holiday season, so it’s probably not surprising that much of the area will see its first widespread snow of the season on Wednesday.

Tuesday will be seasonably cool with that stiff wind sticking around through the early afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant, but warmth, nowhere to be found.

Later in the afternoon, clouds will begin to increase ahead of Wednesday’s coastal system. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 20s and low 30s, setting the stage for the snow to fall and stick in many spots.

Wednesday starts dry, but that will be short-lived. By midday, the first snowflakes will start to fall. These first flakes will be light, picking up a bit as we head towards the evening commute.

While total snowfall will be minor, given this is the first widespread snow *and* falling at an inopportune time, there could be some issues on roads.

Just like someone steps onto a boat and needs to get their sea legs, folks in cars will need to get their driving legs back. The first 1-2 inches of any snow fall is usually the worst as people just don’t adjust their driving habits.

A coating to a couple inches of snow is expected for most outside the Cape and Islands. A few isolated towns in northern Worcester or Middlesex County may squeeze out up to 3-4 inches, but those totals would be the exception versus the rule.

Snow will wind down late Wednesday as the storm continues to push out to sea. Thursday is back to chilly temperatures with highs in the 30s.