By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Considering the Patriots didn’t really even consider throwing a pass for the majority of Monday night’s game, it’s fair to wonder what it felt like being on the Bills’ defense. After all, the biggest reason why the Patriots kept running the football was because they were doing so effectively.

By the end of the game — a 14-10 Patriots win in Buffalo — New England had run 46 times for 222 yards and a touchdown. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw exactly three passes.

After the game, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer — both of whom are team captains — were asked if it was “embarrassing” to lose a game where the opponent threw just three passes.

The two players did not appreciate the question. At all.

“I mean, what kind of question is that?” Poyer said.

“What are we doing, bro?” Hyde said, seemingly in the direction of the Bills’ media relations staffer.

“I think we allowed seven points. Fourteen,” Poyer said.

“Yeah, 14-10, was that the final score?” Hyde asked.

“We made stops when we had to, they had one big run, I mean, they’ve got good backs,” Poyer said. “They kept coming back to a couple of runs. I mean, I don’t know how you want us to answer that question.”

“That’s funny,” Hyde added, while wagging a finger at the reporter who asked the question. “We’ll remember that. I’ll remember that.”

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy when asked if they were embarrassed by the run defence tonight. pic.twitter.com/5lwqZ8CRyh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

At the end of the press conference, Hyde made sure to add some more comments to the reporter who asked the “embarrassing” question.

“This is respect. It’s all about respect,” Hyde said. “I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly. I appreciate you guys. Don’t do that. Just don’t do that.”

Message sent. Message received.

As Micah Hyde was leaving the podium, he had this to say to WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, who asked the question about the Bills run defence. pic.twitter.com/Qigk975fzl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

Jerry Sullivan, the reporter who asked the question, didn’t approve of the reaction from the players.

“Micah Hyde acts like he’s doing the media a favor by coming out and answering questions after games,” Sullivan tweeted. “That’s the problem with the current access during Covid. The media can’t be in the locker room asking tough questions. Most players get to hide while ‘leaders’ speak for the team.”

Fortunately for Hyde and Poyer, they weren’t embarrassed at all. And they’ll get a second crack to beat the Patriots in two weeks, in New England’s home stadium.