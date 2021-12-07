BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick was a happy man on Monday night. And when he stepped to the middle of the visitors’ locker room in Buffalo, he was surrounded by a lot of other happy men.
The mood after the 14-10 win over the Bills was obviously quite celebratory, as the Patriots ran their way to a win on a night that featured extreme wind gusts and some snow.
Belichick, who makes his team practice outdoors in the elements as often as possible, made sure to reference that training tactic during the brief snippet of his postgame speech that was shared by the Patriots on social media on Tuesday.
“That’s why we practice in this [stuff]!” Belichick said, drawing big cheers from the players around him.
Belichick couldn’t help but smirk after that one.
"Tonight is one of those nights…that you'll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now."
Inside the locker room after a big win in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/akVz1RIm8R
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 7, 2021
Longtime captain Matthew Slater broke down the victory with the rest of the team.
“Tonight, though, is one of those nights, fellas, that you’ll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now. You won’t remember the cold; you’ll remember the way we responded. It ain’t gonna come to us easy, fellas. We’re gonna have to fight and claw and scrap,” Slater said. “Monday night, Buffalo, snow, wind, hostile environment — nonetheless, how do we feel about Monday night victory?”