BOSTON (CBS) — Back when Tom Brady and the Bucs were days away from visiting the Patriots in Foxboro, New England head coach Bill Belichick was effusive in his praise of his former QB. While no such rematch is imminent, Belichick was in a particularly praiseful mood on Tuesday morning when asked about Brady’s current documentary series, “Man In The Arena.”

Considering those documentary episodes focus on nine Patriots Super Bowl runs, Belichick was asked if he’s seen any of them yet.

“I haven’t. But I’m sure Tom did a great job, like he always does,” Belichick told The Greg Hill Show, on Tuesday, just hours after the Patriots’ Monday night win in Buffalo. “He was such a centerpiece in — obviously — all those games. Yeah, I can’t wait to see it.”

Belichick was informed that Brady is extremely complimentary of Belichick in the episodes that have already been released, so Belichick sent that praise right back to Brady.

“As I’ve said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does. He’s a great player, great person, great leader,” Belichick gushed. “Just a tremendous opportunity for me to coach probably the greatest player in NFL history — and on defense with [Lawrence] Taylor, the greatest offensive player with Tom and the greatest defensive player with Taylor. It’s been a tremendous opportunity for me as a coach, and I certainly learned a lot from Tom. He helped me develop as a coach, as did Taylor. And I am very thankful for my opportunity to have over 30 years coaching those two guys.”

Belichick has always held Taylor in the highest regard, and while Belichick always offered words of praise for Brady during their 20 years together, he obviously never threw out the “greatest player in NFL history” descriptor when there were games to be won. Now, though, Belichick clearly has shifted some and has let his complete feelings be known on Brady.

In an ideal world, there would be a Belichick-Brady meeting in a Super Bowl at the end of this season, thus necessitating one more “Man In The Arena” episode, and thus promising one of the most unbelievably enticing championship matchups in sports history.

That scenario, though, is a long way away. For now, perhaps Belichick will dedicate an hour or two of his bye week to reliving the glory days with Brady’s documentary.